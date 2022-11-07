'The costs are too high': Kids' football club facing closure due to soaring bills

Louise and Trevor Dell pose with players from the club as it looks for funding help

Bilbrook Juniors Under 14 North team in Wolverhampton, which was established in 2020, is desperately looking for local sponsors to keep their team afloat thanks to the rising costs of training facilities, the purchasing of kit and other fees.

Louise Dell, manager and coach at Bilbrook Juniors, said the financial concerns were leaving parents, many of them single parents, worried about the knock-on effects on their children’s mental health.

She said: “Winter training is difficult at the best of times, like competing with the weather for example, but we’re struggling to keep to training now as the costs are too high.

“This season we can’t ask parents to pay more for their children to keep coming. They’re already stretched enough as it is.

“These lads are a family. The game has bought them together and they have benefitted so much from being in the team.

"Some of them have struggled with their mental health and the other lads have helped them through tough times.

“If we don’t keep to regular training through the winter months, these lads will lose something they desperately need, and that’s family.”

Bilbrook Juniors Under 14 North, which competes in the Stourbridge and District Youth Football League, have now launched an appeal for sponsors to keep the youngsters together.

With fees such as floodlit pitches setting the club back £35 per hour, the costs are mounting.

Ms Dell said: "The lads made a decision that if one of them can’t afford kit like under armour (skins) then none of them would have it.

"They are showing real maturity and compassion for a group their age.

"We’re hoping the local community and local businesses looking to advertise will rally around to give these guys some hope through the cold winter months."