Next Cost of Living Payments due from this week - date £324 will start hitting bank accounts

The £324 is the second half of the Cost of Living Payments

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) confirmed last month that the second part of the £650 sum paid to those on benefits would be arriving in November, with more than eight million households expected to benefit.

Recipients include those who receive benefits such as Universal Credit, Income-based Jobseekers Allowance and Child Tax Credit.

After the first payments of £326 hit bank accounts in July, the second lump sums of £324 are due to be paid between Tuesday, November 8, and Wednesday, November 23.

The Government has said that more than eight million families on means-tested benefits will receive up to £650. People are eligible for payment if they receive one of the following:

Universal Credit (most people due to be paid between November 8 and 23)

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance (most people due to be paid between November 8 and 23)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (most people due to be paid between November 8 and 23)

Income Support (most people due to be paid between November 8 and 23)

Working Tax Credit (most people due to be paid between November 23 and 30)

Child Tax Credit (most people due to be paid between November 23 and 30)

Pension Credit (most people due to be paid between November 8 and 23)

The DWP has warned that some payments might come later, such as those for anyone who was awarded a qualifying benefit at a later date or changed bank accounts

Your payment might come later, for example if you are awarded a qualifying benefit at a later date or you change the account your benefit or tax credits are paid into. However, the department assures people in those situations will still be paid and they don't need to cover the DWP or HMRC.

People are also warned: "If you have received a Cost of Living Payment, but we later find that you were not eligible for it, you may have to pay it back."

Pensioner Cost of Living Payment

Anyone entitled to a Winter Fuel Payment over the coming months is also due to get an extra £300 for their household along with normal payments from November. This is in addition to any Cost of Living Payment mentioned above for those who are eligible for both.

The DWP says: "The full amount of Winter Fuel Payment you will get for winter 2022 to 2023 depends on your circumstances. These amounts are for winter 2022 to 2023 only."

Payments range from £600 to £250.

Speaking last month, then Work and Pensions Secretary, Chloe Smith, said the payments will help families "manage the rising cost of living".

She said: "We understand that people are struggling which is why and we’re committed to supporting the most vulnerable households.

"That’s also why we are focused on driving growth and delivering quality public services so we can continue to support those in need through these challenging times while boosting opportunity for all."