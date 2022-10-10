Stafford venues needed for "warm places" during winter for residents unable to turn heating on

Councillor Jeremy Pert wants venues to join network warm places

Stafford Borough Council is working with Midlands Partnership Foundation Trust so village halls, churches, and community centres open as friendly, inviting places to people who cannot afford to turn the heating on.

The council is enlisting venues, which will be given financial support and might also offer warm food and drink, which would open their doors for around two hours at lunchtime for three days a week between mid-October and end of March.

Stafford Borough Council deputy leader and cabinet member for communities and health Councillor Jeremy Pert said: “These would be safe, heated spaces, that would offer people a friendly welcome within their local communities with the opportunity of having something warm to eat and drink.

“People across our borough - as well as nation-wide - are facing tough decisions because of the cost-of-living crisis. We know that one of those decisions for many of our residents and families is around eating healthily or heating.

“Our warm spaces scheme is one of the initiatives that we have launched to help those in this difficult position - providing them with a warm place, company within their own community and people to talk to.”

Head of primary care development & MH Programme Lead (South Staffordshire) at MPFT, said: “We know that many people are feeling the strain as the cost of living continues to increase and individuals with mental health problems are nearly twice as likely as those without to say they have felt unable to cope due to the rising cost of living, this combined with the considerable pressure over the winter period as demand for NHS services tends to increase significantly puts our most vulnerable communities at risk.”

The local authority has written to parish councils and community organisations across the area asking if they would like to join the project. There will also be funding to support community transport schemes to enable people to get to the warm hubs as well.

Along with a network of community ‘warm spaces,’ it is planned to have one or two larger hubs within Stafford, which can help offer support for longer during the week or where there may not be anything in someone’s direct vicinity.

Councillor Pert continued: “We want these places to be easily accessible for as many people as we can - whether that be a short walk or via bus, or with the help of volunteer community transport and would welcome anyone not already actively engaged in a conversation to come forward and talk to us, so that they can be included in the building of this valuable support network for our communities this winter.”