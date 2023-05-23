Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Goold Estates supports manufacturer’s expansion at Cookley Wharf Industrial Estate

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

A leading biogas technology company has continued its expansion at a refurbished industrial estate in Brierley Hill, landlord Goold Estates has announced.

Steve Mewis of Goold Estates with Kurt Smith and Tony Smith of Biogas Products
Steve Mewis of Goold Estates with Kurt Smith and Tony Smith of Biogas Products

Biogas Products has signed a deal on Unit 7 at Cookley Wharf Industrial Estate and completed lease extensions on two additional industrial/warehouse units on the same estate.

The company, which designs, manufactures and instals biogas equipment in the UK and overseas, now occupies more than 14,400 sq ft at Cookley Wharf where it has been based since 2011.

It says it will use the additional space to accommodate business expansion and new equipment, including a state-of-the-art laser cutting machine.

As part of the agreement, Goold Estates has refurbished all three units, including new insulated roller shutters and new pedestrian doors, with new LED warehouse lights in Unit 7 and new translucent roof panels in the other two units.

The project was managed by Steve Mewis, construction manager at Goold Estates.

Tony Smith and Martin Newey, directors of Biogas said: “We decided to renew our lease on Units 9 and 10 at Cookley Wharf and take a new lease on Unit 7 as a direct result of the site redevelopment by Goold Estates.”

Goold Estates has recently completed two other lease renewals at Cookley Wharf, where Mr T Mendel trading as Maro BMW Spares and PC Upholstery have extended their existing agreements.

Anthony Williams, property director at Goold Estates, said: “We are delighted that long- term tenants PC Upholstery, Maro BMW and Biogas Products have renewed and extended their leases. All three businesses have been tenants at Cookley Wharf for at least 12 years and we look forward to many more years working together.

“The deals follow a significant investment in the estate in recent years, including a new access road, CCTV and sliding security gate.”

Cookley Wharf fronts the busy Leys Road.

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News