Promotions at property consultancy

James Pegrum

Fisher German has promoted James Pegrum to partner after many successful years with the firm.

Further promotions at the Stafford office include Cameron Coley-Smith who has been promoted to associate partner, Blue Archer to associate and Kirsty Millington who has progressed to senior project co-ordinator.

James, who joined Fisher German in 2002, works in the utilities and infrastructure division, predominantly dealing with water industry work and leading on the firm’s Severn Trent contract.

He manages the day-to-day running of the contract which involves liaising with the client, providing strategic advice, developing policies and procedures and delivering training, while also leading on stakeholder management and statutory compensation matters.

James said: “I’m very pleased to be promoted to partner – it’s been something I’ve been looking forward to.

“I have been with Fisher German for more than 20 years, so I have a lot of industry experience and I’m excited to use this to support the progression of new and existing members of staff as well as further contribute to the growth of the firm.

“We have a high-performing, close-knit team in Stafford whom all support each other, which is reflected in our success.

“The utilities and infrastructure division within Fisher German has seen incredible growth over recent years, and we are brilliantly placed to support our clients with their future projects.”

Fisher German has made a total of 54 promotions, including 10 partner promotions, through the firm’s career progression framework, which gives employees a clear pathway to advance within the business. There have also been 20 progressions within the partnership.

The news follows Fisher German’s merger with Matthews & Goodman in June last year – a deal which has created one of the largest providers of multi-disciplinary property services in the UK, with 28 offices and a turnover approaching £60 million.

Duncan Bedhall, senior partner at Fisher German, said: “I would like to congratulate all of those who have received promotions, and it is fantastic to welcome ten colleagues to the partnership.

“This announcement demonstrates the career progression opportunities at all levels and specialisms within the firm and shows our commitment to investing in learning and development right across the business. It also highlights the exceptional quality and hard work of our colleagues.

“It is excellent to see a number of colleagues who joined us from Matthews & Goodman receive promotions.

“The business continues to go from strength to strength following the merger, and we continue to capitalise on collaborative opportunities within the firm which benefit both the business and our clients.