Builder's donation to children’s hospital

Director Sophie Horgan presented a cheque for £1,200 to fundraiser Ellie Maybury at Birmingham Children’s Hospital

Horgan Homes, based at Waterside Industrial Park, Cradley Road, Netherton, made the donation after organising a Valentine-themed open day at the latest phase of its Manor Gardens development near Clent and choosing the hospital’s charity as the focus for its fundraising.

The single storey luxury homes in the second phase of the bespoke development were unveiled at an open day on February 11 and a donation was made for every show home viewing carried out at the event.

Director Sophie Horgan handed over the cheque during a visit to the hospital, when she found out more about the work of the hospital and the vital need for fundraising.

She said: “It was an honour to find out more about the work of the hospital and the cardiac unit in particular. The work that the hospital does is truly amazing.

“We believe it’s important to pay something back into the communities where we build and, as a builder of family homes, it felt so appropriate to support the children’s hospital and the life-saving work it does.”

Ellie Maybury, philanthropy and partnerships executive at Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We were extremely grateful to receive the generous donation from Horgan Homes and would like to thank all of those involved. Our world-renowned cardiology unit is one of the largest and busiest in the country, delivering innovative specialist care to children with congenital heart disease.