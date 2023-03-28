New head of research and insight

Peter Brogan

Peter Brogan has come from the Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management, and brings more than 20 years of knowledge to the role at the Hartlebury-based business.

His experience has spanned top-level clients across a range of sectors from technology and government to automotive and pharmaceutical.

Mr Brogan said: “When it comes to delivering a client project, the ‘why’ is pivotal to DRPG’s success for its client, and that’s exactly what drives me too. I’ve often found that sharing insight with clients leads to better foresight, helping them to weather coming challenges and embrace opportunities. Clients want to know what is happening in five or 10 years as well as the here and now, and with my experience, I can absolutely do that for clients and DRPG.

“Research isn’t just a nice-to-have, it’s the foundation and building blocks to deliver long-lasting results for our clients. You could build a house without foundations, but it probably won’t last long. DRPG incorporates research into its projects, to ensure they don’t just hit the brief, they succeed.”

The research and insight team at DRPG provides clients with in-depth information and insights into their audiences and markets, helping them to form robust, research-led communications strategies that will truly deliver. It is often the first step for clients to ensure their creative approach is based on substance, before the wider DRPG production team steps in to support the delivery.

The R&I team has seen considerable growth in recent years when it comes to clients having a thirst for research, and the team provides the reassurance to clients that when it comes to ROI, the project DRPG will deliver is the best it can possibly be.

Director of campaign Sara Lyddy said: “Our R&I offering is a vital and growing area of DRPG and it is great to be strengthening the team to help support this growth. It plays such an important role, not just to see where the opportunities and challenges of the market lie and where your competitors are, but also to see how customers and potential customers, your audience, view you. Armed with this knowledge you can better target your audience with the right message on the right channel at the right time.”