New warehouse scheme moves closer to completion

How the new units will look

Leftfield Park, located close to Junction 10 of the M6, comprises of two high-specification units suitable for a range of occupiers on a leasehold basis, and will reach practical completion in January.

The units, which have respective floor plates of 35,000 sq ft and 75,000 sq ft respectively, are being built to address the ongoing shortage of quality stock throughout the Midlands, and offer ground and dock level loading, 10 to 12 metres height to haunches, high specification first floor offices and an A EPC rating, set within high quality landscaped grounds.

Matthew Tilt, of joint letting agent Harris Lamb, said: “There has been a well-documented lack of quality warehousing across the Midlands for some time, with those schemes undertaken to address the situation being let very quickly. We expect Leftfield Park to be equally popular, and we are currently experiencing high demand from potential occupiers ahead of the buildings being completed in the coming weeks."

Christian Smith, of Savills, added: “The warehouses have been built to a very high standard to include allocated car parking, secure 40m yards and 210 kVA and 300 kVA power supplies respectively."

“The park is located in a highly sought after location offering excellent access links to the UK motorway network – links that will only improve when the £65 million road improvement scheme around Junction 10 of the M6 currently being undertaken by Walsall Council and Highways England is completed, thereby providing wider motorway access to the M5, M42, M6 Toll and M54,” he added.

Leftfield Park adjoins Reedswood Retail Park, where occupiers include Sainsbury’s, Matalan, B&M, Dunelm, Pets at Home, McDonald’s and Carphone Warehouse.