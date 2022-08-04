Chambers says Government must act as interest rates soar

Raj Kandola

It follows the announcement by the Bank of England that interest rates are to rise to 1.75 per cent – the highest level for a quarter of a century.

The chambers say businesses were already struggling to hire and grapple with soaring energy prices and huge costs pressures.

Raj Kandola, the GBCC’s head of policy, said: “As businesses grapple with record levels of inflation, the Bank of England was left with little room for manoeuvre as interest rates were raised to their highest level in a quarter of a century.

“However, the move will do little to quell the rise in wholesale gas prices which have been fuelled by the conflict in Ukraine and the Bank’s projections for the year ahead will offer little respite to firms up and down the country attempting to navigate a wave of economic uncertainty.

“On the ground, the picture remains mixed. Data from our latest quarterly business report revealed domestic demand and turnover projections remain strong, however, the longer inflationary pressures continue to bite, consumer spending will continue to take a hit.