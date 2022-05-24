Move to board adviser role for brewing expert

Richard Westwood

He is moving to an adviser role to Wolverhampton-based CMBC’s board.

Mr Westwood began his career with Wolverhampton and Dudley Breweries in 1975 at Banks’s Brewery, having completed a university placement with the business in 1975 and gaining his Masters in Brewing Science and Biochemistry.

He progressed into a variety of roles including shift brewer, third brewer, head brewer for Banks’s and Hanson’s, brewing and logistics director and from 2004 onwards, supply chain and commercial director.

Wolverhampton and Dudley Breweries was renamed Marston’s in 2007 having grown to be one of the most successful pub operators and brewers in the UK, rapidly expanding through multiple acquisitions. These included Cameron’s (1992), Marston’s Brewery (1999), Mansfield Brewery (2001), Jennings Brewery (2004), Ringwood (2007), Wychwood (2008), Thwaites (2015) and Charles Wells (2017).

In 2013, Mr Westwood was appointed managing director for Marston’s Beer Company, building beer brands that remain at the heart of the CMBC portfolio today.

In 2019 he played a key role in the discussions to create a joint venture with Carlsberg Group to create Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company, launching in November 2020.

Mr Westwood has maintained his broader industry contribution as a Fellow of the Institute of Brewing and Distilling and continues to sit on the board of examiners with the IBD where he assesses prospective Master Brewers. Richard has also been awarded the Freedom of City of London by the Worshipful Company of Brewers.

He was also crowned brewer of the year by the British Guild of Beer Writers; and recognised for his contribution to local business by Wolverhampton City Council and enrolled as one of its Famous Sons and Daughters.

“It has been an incredible 47 years with the business, and I have worked with so many passionate, dedicated and talented people throughout these decades. I am truly proud of Marston’s heritage and in my contribution in forming CMBC.

"This is the only industry I know, and I will never lose my passion for it; for most of my career my job has been a hobby. As this chapter closes, I am excited to continue to support the Board to ensure that CMBC has the best brands, service and people, backed by an incredible heritage in brewing," said Mr Westwood.

Paul Davies, chief executive of Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company, added: “Richard is one of a kind and a clear founder of CMBC. We are fortunate to have had Richard at the heart of our business during our first 18 months as a new company.