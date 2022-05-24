BoomWriter and Walch Education joins forces

Chris Twyan and Al Noyes

It puts the combined company on the map as the leading provider of applications supporting the core fundamentals of education.

BW Walch, as the umbrella company will be known, builds on a transatlantic partnership that offers complete, tailored solutions for schools and teachers to create engaging in-class experiences, providing better learning outcomes and closing gaps for students across all age groups.

“This is a perfect merger of capabilities,” said Al Noyes, chief executive of Walch.

“Walch’s innovative Curriculum Engine platform and highly regarded math curriculum gives educators control over their resources, and now we are adding powerful and engaging applications for reading and writing to our portfolio," he added.

Chris Twyman, founder of BoomWriter, said: “With so many start-ups in the ed tech industry there will be inevitable consolidation and lots of elimination of fledgling companies.

"Bringing Walch and BoomWriter together gets us ahead of the curve and together we provide a greater portfolio of engaging educational solutions.”

Before the merger, BoomWriter acquired UK-based businesses Squirrel Learnin and Axe Edge to help grow operations and service solutions that empower teachers to bring classroom learning into the 21st Century. The relationship between BoomWriter and Squirrel has been long established, with BoomWriter previously investing in the company’s platform.

These acquisitions were made possible through both organic revenue growth as well as a significant investment from Alexander Elorriaga, a venture partner at Scale Capital and chairman of SimpleTV. Mr Elorriaga also joins BoomWriter as a strategic advisor. With his extensive experience in the TV industry combined with a proven track record of leading large-scales operations Mr Elorriaga adds edutainment expertise to the BoomWriter team.

“BoomWriter is producing magic in the classroom”, said Mr. Elorriaga.

“The blurring of the entertainment and education world is the holy grail for increasing engagement in the classroom. BoomWriter does this without sacrificing the delivery of a rounded educational experience.”