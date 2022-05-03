Score of partner promotions at accountants

Terri Bruce, Adam Longmore and Richard McNeilly

As a result of the progress the firm has made, Dains has made 20 promotions so far in the year.

Adam Longmore and Terri Bruce are promoted to Partner, where each has flourished in the business since joining. Both have experience in working for Big Six firms and have been empowered to lead service lines within the Dains business, in corporate tax (East Midlands) and indirect tax (SME and Not for Profit).

Chief Executive Richard McNeilly said: "Adam and Terri are typical of the people we are seeking to recruit. They are ambitious for growth, committed to outstanding client service via advisory support and work well as part of a team. There is much media hype currently surrounding the ‘great resignation’, but we have been largely unaffected because people join Dains for a rewarding and challenging career, not a fast buck and a stepping-stone to another role. Adam is part of our corporate tax team which has grown by almost 50 per cent in the past five years and Terri has created a high quality, profitable and sustainable indirect tax and customs business, which complemented our existing offering. I am delighted that they have become partners and wish them continued success."

Dains has delivered sustained growth over several years and targets ambitious and innovative clients, across the Midlands and beyond.

"Our clients range from pre-revenue highly technical start-ups to world renowned businesses, and this provides our staff with great experience and diversity in their day-to-day roles. We have been incredibly fortunate that our clients have performed so well over the past few years, despite COVID interruption and this has given us the impetus to continue investing in people and technology," added Mr McNeilly.