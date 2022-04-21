Talbots Law embarks on 100 jobs drive

Back, from left: Ella Ward and Amy Steventon and front Parris Williams, Pav Suraj and Shabina Khatoon

Talbots Law, which became an employee owned trust in 2021, is celebrating the qualification of two new solicitors and the start of five new training contracts as the company looks to execute its five-year plan to grow to £25 million in annual fees.

Based in the Halesowen and Stourbridge property teams respectively, Terri Keenan and Ben Puplett have both come through the unique training programme that allows trainees to specialise in one area of law for the duration of their contract, as opposed to the traditional rotational model of working across different disciplines.

Hoping to emulate the duo are Amy Steventon, Ella Ward, Parris Williams, Pav Suraj and Shabina Khatoon, who all began their training contracts on April 1.

Offering a significant number of training contracts is part of Talbots Law’s ‘Train to Retain’ initiative, which ensures that trainees receive extensive experience in the specialism of their choice. This means they are ready to continue in more senior, full-time roles immediately on completion of their training.

Rachel Pardoe, HR director at Talbots Law, said: “We’re very proud of all our employees and to have so many trainees both qualifying and starting their training contracts is testament to the hard work and quality of the people we have supporting them.

“We invest heavily to ensure employees are work-ready and a retention rate of 98 per cent speaks for itself.

“They should all be incredibly proud of themselves, and we hope they’re enjoying a well-deserved celebration of their achievements.”

Terri Keenan, a newly qualified solicitor with Talbots, added her support: “I’ve had a fantastic educational experience while learning how to be a solicitor, but for me it’s also the personal development that’s made such a big difference.

“I started as a paralegal and have been able to progress consistently thanks to the support I’ve received, and I’ve seen a huge development in my confidence and self-esteem as a result.

“Being offered a permanent role following the completion of my contract is fantastic. I’m now working full-time as a solicitor alongside friends and colleagues who’ve been with me every step of the way – that is the realisation of my dream.”

Talbots Law will be hosting a Careers Event later this month for students and career-changers who are interested in learning more about the firm’s recruitment drive.

Due to be held on April 27 at the company’s Waterfront offices in Brierley Hill, the open evening will provide an insight into the careers and job opportunities coming up, with existing members of staff on hand to talk about their own experiences and achievements.

Rachel Pardoe added: “If we are going to more than double the size of our business by 2027, we need to attract the best aspiring talent and our heads of departments have all committed to increasing the number of training contracts we are planning to award.

“Trainee positions are currently available at our Birmingham, Dudley, Stourbridge and Wolverhampton offices, with more set to be announced shortly. There’s never been a better time to be joining Talbots.”