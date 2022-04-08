Planning consent for 122,700 sq ft warehouse

The new warehouse planned for Vernon Park

The building on the park at Junction 1 of the M54 will accommodate both manufacturing, storage and distribution use classes and will take up the last remaining development plot on the park, which is home to occupiers including J Banks, DHL and Mann Hummel.

Through the utilisation of a roof mounted solar photovoltaic array in conjunction with high efficiency equipment and plant the project is targeting a BREEAM “Excellent” Rating, alongside an intention to achieve an operational Carbon Neutral standard.

Colliers Global Investors advised Staffordshire Pension Fund and Bulleys Chartered Surveyors and Colliers has been appointed as marketing agents.