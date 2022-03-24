Chamber's third mini business exhibition

It is taking place on Friday, April 1 at The Iron Masters Gym in Oxford Street, Bilston, from 2pm to 4pm.

The chamber is inviting exhibitors and visitors alike to sign up, not only to network and meet a wide range of businesses from across the Black Country, but also to take part in free CPR training which will be available on the day from an expert team of medics from Midlands Air Ambulance.

Iron Masters Gym owner, Santino Sellick, who’s 17-year-old daughter Maria died of a cardiac arrest said, “As a family we were totally devastated by Maria’s death; as parents you never get over losing a child. But we are determined to help our community and keep Maria’s name alive.

“We want to help raise awareness of those important life-saving skills. CPR was given to Maria after she was found but sadly it was too late.

“But, if as a business we can help promote the basic fundamentals of life saving skills with CPR training during an event like this, and work to provide a defibrillator for our local community, then as a business we may be responsible for saving lives in the future.”

Karen Webb, director of business services at the chamber said: “Our mini expos are always popular and this one will be no different, albeit with lifesaving skills on offer this time.

“Our expos offer a great platform for businesses to promote tier products and services, meet existing and potential customers and market their business.”

The one hour CPR training slots are available on the day, but numbers are limited and must be booked in advance.

​To registerinterest for the CPR training e-mail joannasmith@blackcountrychamber.co.uk

For any further information please email membership@blackcountrychamber.co.uk