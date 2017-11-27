Metsec invests in future with five new apprentices

Oldbury based voestalpine Metsec is the UK's largest specialist cold roll-forming company and its award-winning training scheme offers the next generation a proven route to development and has seen more than 100 engineering apprentices join Metsec over the last two decades.

This year Metsec has also hired two advanced apprentices, one male and one female, bringing additional experience and knowledge to the team. This gives the apprentices the opportunity to fast track by entering at a higher level.

All Metsec apprentices have access to the latest technology in its state-of-the-art training facility, providing hands-on experience as well as a thorough understanding of each area of the business.

Stephen Giles, environmental, safety and training manager at Metsec, said: “We’re delighted to have these promising new recruits on board and look forward to watching them progress and develop throughout their careers at Metsec.

“To ensure we keep ahead and maintain our rate of growth, it is important that we nurture apprentices within the industry and provide high-quality training to ensure they are fully prepared to step into the ever-evolving industry and have a positive influence on Metsec’s future.”

The apprenticeship scheme has been successful since its inception in 1998, with employees rising through the ranks to managerial and even director level roles.

The entry-level apprentices will learn basic metal working skills in the first year, with the opportunity to continue onto an advanced apprenticeship to obtain an NVQ Level 3.

Metsec runs an in-house apprenticeship scheme and has previously been named Express & Star’s ‘Apprentice Employer of the Year’ and ‘Business of the Year’ at the Business is Good for the Black Country Awards. Stephen Giles was also awarded Apprentice Ambassador by In-Comm Training and Business Services, in recognition of his work promoting apprenticeships.