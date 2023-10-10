Notification Settings

Autumn Statement lunch in Oldbury

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

The Black Country Chamber of Commerce and Crowe are holding an Autumn Statement lunch on November 22.

The event at the Black County House offices of Crowe in Rounds Green Road, Oldbury, will run from 12 noon to 2pm.

It is free to attend for chamber members and will be an opportunity to watch the broadcast of the Chancellor of the Exchequer's statement to the House of Commons and discuss the key outcomes and how they might impact businesses.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

