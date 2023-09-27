Notification Settings

Safety event focuses on construction

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

Birmingham Health, Safety and Environment Association is inviting all businesses to attend its next event free of charge.

The event on Monday, October 9 at Walsall Football Club is focused on construction.

There will be a presentation on temporary fire protection on construction sites by Simon Mann of Bull Products.

Sam Minett-Smith of Speller Metcalfe will speak on contaminated land - material management and remediation.

The event is aimed at anyone who has responsibility for health and safety in their role.

Refreshments and a complimentary buffet lunch will be provided to all those who register in advance, with the main event happening between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

To find out more and reserve a place visit bhsea.org.uk/events

John Corser

