NBI event to support businesses with sustainable growth

The Let’s Talk Sustainable Business Growth session will take place on Friday, September 29, between 8.30am and 11am, at the NBI on the University of Wolverhampton’s Springfield Campus.

Attendees will hear from professionals and experts at the university, City of Wolverhampton Council and leading UK building, infrastructure, engineering and fit-out company Tilbury Douglas, on how Wolverhampton is leading the region’s green growth agenda, the opportunities for the construction sector and businesses in the supply chain, and the support available for businesses through the facilities at the NBI and university.

The NBI forms part of the university’s built-environment super campus and is working with academics and businesses to develop new methods of construction and ways of regenerating contaminated land. It offers bespoke, fully funded support to local, regional and national businesses for brownfield remediation, regeneration and development.

Professor Chaminda Pathirage, associate head of school for research and Professor of brownfield research and innovation in the School of Architecture and Built Environment at the university, said: “Given the significant contributions the built environment could make towards the UK’s sustainable construction agenda, it is paramount your business develops and drives sustainable construction practices forward. As a university, we are committed and eager to support businesses in achieving sustainability ambitions and we look forward to welcoming them to this informative session taking place at the National Brownfield Institute.”

Council director of regeneration Richard Lawrence added: “Wolverhampton is at the heart of green technologies. Businesses who are in the construction industry and those who supply products and services to the construction sector should not miss this informative networking session taking place at Wolverhampton’s new National Brownfield Institute.”

The University is also holding two other events at its Springfield Campus on Wednesday, September 27 as part of Wolverhampton Business Week: Protecting your business against cyber attack (9am-12 nopon) at the School of Architecture and Built Environment, and Green Marketing Workshop for SMEs (2pm to 4pm) at the NBI.