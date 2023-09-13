Notification Settings

Ready, Steady Grow event in Birmingham

By John CorserPublished:

The Enterprise Investment Scheme Association is holding its next 'Ready, Steady Grow!' event in Birmingham on September 20.

The free-to-attend event will take place at KPMG, One Snowhill Queensway.

It will bring together small businesses, investors, independent financial advisers, entrepreneurs, and business advisers. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights from industry experts in the SME sector.

Christiana Stewart-Lockhart, Director General of the EISA says "With these events, the EISA wants to ensure SMEs are well-informed about accessing the necessary investment to grow and scale their businesses."

'Ready, Steady Grow!' is a series of events designed to extend support to entrepreneurs across the UK's devolved nations and regions outside of London. The events are divided into two parts, a technical session and a networking reception. During the technical session, expert speakers provide insights into investment trends and entrepreneurial success stories. Additionally, during the networking reception, participants have the opportunity to connect with experienced investors, industry experts and entrepreneurs, opening opportunities for new investment channels and promoting invaluable connections.

For more information and to register visit eisa.org.uk/event/ready-steady-grow-2023-birmingham-wednesday-20th-september/

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

