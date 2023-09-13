Ready, Steady Grow event in Birmingham

The free-to-attend event will take place at KPMG, One Snowhill Queensway.

It will bring together small businesses, investors, independent financial advisers, entrepreneurs, and business advisers. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights from industry experts in the SME sector.

Christiana Stewart-Lockhart, Director General of the EISA says "With these events, the EISA wants to ensure SMEs are well-informed about accessing the necessary investment to grow and scale their businesses."

'Ready, Steady Grow!' is a series of events designed to extend support to entrepreneurs across the UK's devolved nations and regions outside of London. The events are divided into two parts, a technical session and a networking reception. During the technical session, expert speakers provide insights into investment trends and entrepreneurial success stories. Additionally, during the networking reception, participants have the opportunity to connect with experienced investors, industry experts and entrepreneurs, opening opportunities for new investment channels and promoting invaluable connections.