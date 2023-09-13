Chamber awards deadline extended

The 2022 awards winners

The last entries need to be received by 5pm on Friday, September 15.

It will be 22nd awards and there are several new categories this year which reflect the changing economic climate.

Winners will be announced at Wolverhampton Racecourse on November 9.

Chamber chief executive Sarah Moorhouse said, “This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the innovative, successful, and high-performing businesses that are located right across our region.

“Always popular, we have extended the deadline with many people just returning back to the office after the holiday season and telling us they need more time to complete their applications.

“With a wide range of categories on offer, our 2023 business awards will offer recognition to a range of sectors and business approaches, which all contribute to driving forward growth and investment across the area, as well as celebrate the region’s talent and tenacity.”

The awards are free to enter for chamber members and non-members.

Details can be found on the business awards website at bcccawards.co.uk