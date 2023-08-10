Notification Settings

Women in leadership event

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

Black Country Women in Leadership has its next meeting in Brierley Hill on October 10

Nicky Lowe, founder and chief executive of The Luminate Group will speak on "success without sacrifice" about progressing your career without sacrificing your wellbeing.

The meeting, which also marks World Mental Health Day, runs from 1pm to 4pm at the offices of law firm Higgs at Waterfront Business Park.

It includes a buffet lunch and is £20 for members and £25 for non-members to attend.

The group was established by the Black Country Chamber of Commerce in May 2019 in order to support and celebrate women in business and senior leadership roles and to help inspire the next generation.

Booking close at 2pm on October 9 on blackcountrychamber.co.uk/events/10102023/black-country-women-in-leadership-progress-in-your-career-without-sacrificing-your-wellbeing-along-the-way/

