It is holding an award entry writing workshop with Osborne Communications.
It will be free to attend for chamber members and non-members.
The hybrid event will start at 9.30am on Monday, July 4 at the City of Wolverhampton College.
To book a place to attend visit: https://www.blackcountrychamber.co.uk/events/04072023/award-writing-workshop/
Or to attend virtually e-mail hayleyhall@blackcountrychamber.co.uk
Date
Monday 4th July 9.30am – 11am
Location
City of Wolverhampton College
Wellington Road Campus
Wolverhampton
West Midlands
WV14 6BT