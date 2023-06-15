Notification Settings

Award entry writing workshop

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

The Black Country Chamber of Commerce, which has just launched its annual business awards, is holding a special event to help those considering entering.

It is holding an award entry writing workshop with Osborne Communications.

It will be free to attend for chamber members and non-members.

The hybrid event will start at 9.30am on Monday, July 4 at the City of Wolverhampton College.

To book a place to attend visit: https://www.blackcountrychamber.co.uk/events/04072023/award-writing-workshop/

Or to attend virtually e-mail hayleyhall@blackcountrychamber.co.uk

Date

Monday 4th July 9.30am – 11am

Location

City of Wolverhampton College

Wellington Road Campus

Wolverhampton

West Midlands

WV14 6BT

Business Events
