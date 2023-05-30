Notification Settings

Show for West Midlands black business community

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

The first Birmingham Black Business Show is taking place on Saturday, June 17.

The event at the National Exhibition Centre is being organised by UK Black Business Show.

It will focus on building a sustainable black business community for the West Midlands.

Chief executive Raphael Sofoluke said: "This year's line-up is a testament to the remarkable talent within the local black business community.

"We have curated sessions that will empower and inspire, providing invaluable opportunities for growth and networking."

One of the highlights will be In Conversation With Sir Trevor Mcdonald on the main stag.

The renowned broadcaster will be asked about his rise to becoming a leading figure in the media industry.

Tickets start at £30 and can be purchased online at birminghamblackbusinessshow.co.uk

John Corser

