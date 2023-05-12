Free productivity seminar

Productivity or Bust: Why Productivity is vital for SMEs to survive is taking place on Wednesday, May 17.

Tickets are still available for the seminar which will feature some of the leading experts in business productivity, skills and regional growth.

The free event, which has been designed to help businesses thrive and help leaders unlock employees potential, is set to feature five speakers from around the West Midlands who can give their valuable insight into staying competitive in these challenging financial times.

Darren Jones is environment and Sustainability Director of Sonihull Ultrasonic. He will be speaking about how individual productivity impacts business and regional performance.

Rebecca Waterfield is director of business development at the college. Her talk will be on skills and recruitment.

Dan Briscoe is the managing director of continuous improvement eLearning company click2 learn.

Fiona Latter is the employer services programme manager for West Midlands Combined Authority. She will be talking about: funding and support to boost productivity in the region.

Steve Boam is cheif executive of Develop Consulting.

Hosting the event, which is being run with click2 learn, will be Dave Sharpe.

Mr Briscoe said: “We have got a great line-up of speakers who will each be able to add a piece of their expertise and experience to the event which will give a very rounded and thorough overview on how productivity can be used to enhance your business.

“SMEs are facing very tricky times at the moment so we wanted to be able to offer insight into how a focus on productivity to get the very best out of everyone can have a huge impact on the success of your business, and that too of the region. The event is free and will be a great opportunity to find out more from leaders in the industry.

Networking opportunities will be available at the start and end of the session, with the morning starting at 8.30am and running until 11.30am.