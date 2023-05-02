Chamber launches manufacturing group

Gail Arnold

The chamber, the region’s longest running business support organisation, has joined forces with leading audit, tax, advisory and risk firm to work alongside its Midlands and Southwest managing partner and head of manufacturing business Johnathan Dudley, also a chamber board member.

The community will provide manufacturers across the region with a wide network of contacts and expertise during the regular meetings.

It is free to attend and is for manufacturers onl.

Businesses will have the opportunity to collaborate, share information and best practice along with showcasing their own manufactured products and components.

Headed up by Gail Arnold, head of premium membership at the chamber, the first event of the year will take place on Wednesday, June 21 from 8am at the Crowe UK Midlands office in Oldbury.

The meeting will run through until 10.15am and include a 15-minute seminar hosted by experts from Crowe on the theme of ‘Thrival’ - surviving and thriving as a manufacturer in the Black Country.