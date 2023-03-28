Notification Settings

Summer business event date announced

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

Wednesbury-based Nachural has announced the date for its annual awards dinner in Wolverhampton.

The 20223 Nachural Summer Business Dinner and Awards is to taker place at Wolverhampton Racecourse on July 7.

The event celebrates the best of West Midlands business. Nominations are open until May 14 at nachural.co.uk

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

