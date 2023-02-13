Meet the buyer event in West Bromwich

Meet the Buyer at The Hawthorns – home of West Bromwich Albion – is for Black Country business owners who are keen to win work on construction and regeneration developments across the region.

It is being organised by the council, Constructing West Midlands and other Black Country local authorities, with the aim of boosting local spending.

The event is free for small businesses to attend.

At the all-day networking event, attendees can meet with buyers from some of the Midlands’ largest construction companies, as well as decision-makers from the public sector.

In speed-dating style meetings, businesses will get 10 minutes with representatives from the Black Country’s four councils, as well as buyers from the NHS, HS2, Wates, Equans, BHCG, BAM and Lovell.

The organisers are also planning small-group discussions with buyers from major contractors Speller Metcalfe, Seddon, GF Tomlinson, Interclass, Morgan Sindall, Wilmott Dixon, ISG and Galliford Try.

Running from 9.30am to 3pm, the day will include presentations about major initiatives in Sandwell, including the government’s Towns Fund investment and Sandwell’s regeneration pipeline.

Attendees can also get updates about HS2, learn about social value, and get ideas for finding new business opportunities. There will be a networking lunch.

An exhibition area will feature stands from Klick Business Solutions, PSR Group, the Care Leaver Covenant, ISO, FindItInTheBlackCountry, Think Sandwell’s employment and skills team, and Sandwell Council’s procurement, climate and natural environment teams.

Councillor Peter Hughes, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and growth, said the event was an excellent opportunity to stimulate local procurement.

“Sandwell Council and our partners want to ensure that regeneration work carried out in our region creates opportunities, jobs and growth for local businesses. To do that, we need buyers to be transparent about what they look for in suppliers, to be willing to talk to SMEs and tell them exactly what they need. So we’re delighted that so many important players from the construction world are taking part in what promises to be a huge day for business in West Bromwich.

“And, likewise, we want those influential buyers to see the scope and talent of our supply chains here in Sandwell, Dudley, Wolverhampton and Walsall. We’re expecting a big turnout from the local business community who will be keen to promote their products and services and show that the Black Country really is the heart of industry," he explained.

Anyone interested in attending will need to complete an online registration form at bit.ly/3Xl2vh3.