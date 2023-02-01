Registration open for trade show

The National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers' Expo 2023 returns to Hall 3A at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre on Wednesday, June 14, with free registration now open.

It caters to brokers and professionals working in commercial finance.

The annual flagship event is aiomed at both seasoned intermediaries and those looking to access the industry.

More than 130 lenders are already confirmed to exhibit at what will be the association’s biggest trade show to date. Delegates will be able to visit stands from lenders offering asset-based lending, unsecured business loans, invoice and cashflow financing to all manner of property loans including buy-to-let and commercial mortgages as well as bridging and development facilities.

Other exhibitors include service providers selected for the value they add to the modern commercial finance broker, including lawyers, accountants, and technology platforms.

Becky McGarrity, events manager at the NACFB, said: “We’ve worked hard to redesign the hall so that we can accommodate more exhibitors without losing any of the regular features that delegates expect. There is a growing waiting list of service providers hoping to secure one of only a few remaining stands.”

Returning for the third time, BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty will host the day’s conference.

Details of seminars, speakers and panellists will be announced over the coming weeks.

NACFB chairman Paul Goodman, said: “The NACFB Commercial Finance Expo is a great opportunity for brokers to catch up with industry peers, deepen lender relationships and make valuable new connections.

“Last year over 1,700 intermediaries attended alongside some 500 representatives from lenders and service providers. The atmosphere was electric both in the exhibition hall and in the conference theatre where it was standing room only for most of the day.”

Feedback from the 2022 show found that 88 per cent of delegates said they would return this year, with many saying they planned to stay for the entire day. NACFB Members were particularly impressed with the newly introduced recharge zones which provided space for attendees to meet in comfort, grab some tasty refreshments, as well as catch up on emails and phone calls.

Norman Chambers, managing director of the NACFB said: “With the closure of more than 5,000 branches of high street banks since 2015, the importance of the intermediary route to market can only grow. The NACFB Expo is the perfect platform for brokers and lenders to meet, discuss transactions, and explore how they can increase their support in helping the UK’s small businesses to access much needed finance.

“The team is working hard to build upon last year’s success. I think delegates will be pleasantly surprised with some of the enhancements we have planned."