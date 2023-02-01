Notification Settings

Apprenticeships webinar

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

National Careers Service West Midlands is holding an apprenticeships webinar.

The event is on Tuesday, February 7 as part of National Apprenticeships Week.

Apprenticeships - How to Find and Apply for Work Based Training will explore apprenticeship opportunities in the region and how to find and apply for them.

It is running from 10am to 11.30am and places can be booked at eventbrite.co.uk/e/apprenticeships-how-to-find-and-apply-for-work-based-training-tickets-489643104707?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

The webinar will cover the occupational sectors in which apprenticeships are available, levels of apprenticeships and the entry requirements, pay levels and training.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

