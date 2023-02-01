Apprenticeships webinar

The event is on Tuesday, February 7 as part of National Apprenticeships Week.

Apprenticeships - How to Find and Apply for Work Based Training will explore apprenticeship opportunities in the region and how to find and apply for them.

It is running from 10am to 11.30am and places can be booked at eventbrite.co.uk/e/apprenticeships-how-to-find-and-apply-for-work-based-training-tickets-489643104707?aff=ebdsoporgprofile