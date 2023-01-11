Annual manufacturing survey outcomes to be revealed

Johnathan Dudley of Crowe

The breakfast seminar takes place at the NMC Venue in West Bromwich on Thursday February 9.

Johnathan Dudley, national head of manufacturing at Crowe, will be joined by Stephen Morley, president of the CBM, to discuss what the future holds for the manufacturing industry and the areas businesses should focus their efforts in 2023.

Mr Dudley said: “Crowe and CBM have worked closely to gauge the views of those working and driving businesses in the sector on what’s shaping the manufacturing industry and the opportunities and challenges that the sector faces.

“We will reveal the full results at this seminar focusing on key issues such as funding, growth, technology, supplier relationships and other concerns facing manufacturing businesses.

“The survey results have provided a very good barometer of the mood and plans of the manufacturing sector and I would urge all those involved in the industry to attend this seminar to understand the position now and the issues we face moving forward.”

Mr Morley added: “We are delighted to have collaborated with Crowe on the annual manufacturing survey once again – it really helps to give us an in-depth understanding of the critical issues and opportunities facing manufacturers in the UK.

“Rising energy prices, labour shortages and supply chain disruption have been in the headlines and we’re hearing plenty of positive things around growth in reshoring.

“The information we take from this report provides us with a fantastic overview of where we are now, the challenges companies are dealing with and the potential solutions available. All of this will help industry leaders formulate their plans for 2023.”

The event will be of value to those in the manufacturing sector who have an interest in, or responsibility for, business growth and planning.

The event is at the NMC Venue, 47 Birmingham Road, West Bromwich.

Registration and breakfast are from 8am with discussions starting at 8.30am and the event closing by 9.30am.