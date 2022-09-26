Free growth guidance at Birmingham tech week

Waypoint Partners will be running a free business clinic on Thursday, October 13, offering practical guidance to early-stage software as a service business leaders on the growth and funding challenges facing their businesses.

The sessions will be led by the firm’s tech and corporate finance partners Martin Ward and Gary Whyte, who will help attending businesses tackle some of challenges they’re facing including, for example, building value, achieving market fit, acquiring customers, and securing access to funding.

Sessions are available strictly by appointment at X+Why in Brindley Place, Birmingham. Each confirmed slot will be of 45 minutes.

Mr Ward is a senior executive in the software industry with more than 30 years’ experience of business-to-business enterprise technology and associated services. Mr Whyte has worked in international mergers and acquisitions for eight years with a particular focus on advising company founders on the realisation of their exit plans.

Mr Ward said: “Achieving success with a new B2B SaaS business is a tough challenge. Many ventures struggle in their first few years, yet they are largely unable to access the advice and support available to more established businesses. Receiving practical guidance and high-value contacts from others who have been on that journey can make all the difference. Having helped many early-stage businesses thrive, we’re really excited to be imparting some of this knowledge and experience to the next generation of tech leaders.”