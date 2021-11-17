England hero is guest speaker

Amros Black Country Business Luncheon Club has its next event at Dunsley Hall Hotel in Dunsley Road on December 10 at 1pm.
There will be a three-course lunch.
Tickets are £56 or £495 for a table of 10.
Former England football captain Terry Butcher will be the guest speaker at a business lunch in Kinver.
Amros Black Country Business Luncheon Club has its next event at Dunsley Hall Hotel in Dunsley Road on December 10 at 1pm.
There will be a three-course lunch.
Tickets are £56 or £495 for a table of 10.