England hero is guest speaker

Former England football captain Terry Butcher will be the guest speaker at a business lunch in Kinver.

Amros Black Country Business Luncheon Club has its next event at Dunsley Hall Hotel in Dunsley Road on December 10 at 1pm.

There will be a three-course lunch.

Tickets are £56 or £495 for a table of 10.

