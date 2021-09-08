Inspiring women to start a business

The webinar Inspire Me is aimed at women thinking about running their own business.

It will be a chance to hear how some of the most inspirational women in Staffordshire started their own businesses.

Guest speakers include the chairman of Port Vale football club and managing director of Synectics Solutions Carol Shanahan, chief executive of Stone's The Wool Packaging Company, Angela Morris, and the successful author of I am Thriving Now and empowerment leader Peggy Bareh.

The new Boosting Women In Business programme is offering business support to inspire, boost confidence and raise self-esteem.