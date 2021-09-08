Inspiring women to start a business

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce is running a free Boosting Women in Business online event on October 7 at 11am.

The webinar Inspire Me is aimed at women thinking about running their own business.

It will be a chance to hear how some of the most inspirational women in Staffordshire started their own businesses.

Guest speakers include the chairman of Port Vale football club and managing director of Synectics Solutions Carol Shanahan, chief executive of Stone's The Wool Packaging Company, Angela Morris, and the successful author of I am Thriving Now and empowerment leader Peggy Bareh.

The new Boosting Women In Business programme is offering business support to inspire, boost confidence and raise self-esteem.

To register visit https://staffordshirechambers.co.uk/product/inspire-me/

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News