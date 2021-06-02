Eudation to Employment online event

Education to Employment – narrowing the gap for young people with additional needs and disabilities is taking place on June 10 from 10am.
The chamber hopes to see employers offering work experience, sending volunteers into schools to support their career and skill development and providing supported internships and inclusive apprenticeship opportunities.
To register to take part go to https://www.blackcountrychamber.co.uk/events/10062021/education-to-employment-narrowing-the-gap-for-young-people-with-additional-needs-disabilities/