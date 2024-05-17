Central Co-op launches wellbeing campaign

The campaign offers easily accessible and comprehensive support tailored to the diverse needs of staff across all areas of the co-operative society, including in retail, funeral services and at its support centre.

Employees can access a wide range of resources on Central Co-op’s new online wellbeing centre to support them through both professional and personal challenges, with many services available outside of regular working hours.

As well as help with mental wellbeing there will be free counselling sessions and free annual health checks.

A team of wellbeing champions, who are also mental health first aiders, has been created.

Sarah Dickins, chief member, customer and colleague officer at Central Co-op, said: “At Central Co-op, we care about wellbeing. Our new 'We’ve Got You' campaign is about everything we do for our colleagues and their wellbeing. The campaign was originally created by and for our funeral colleagues as we know they have such unique roles. We’ve now looked at all roles across our society and developed specific campaigns for each area of our business. Following feedback from our colleagues, we’ve also reorganised our Difference Maker hub, creating a wellbeing centre which makes it really easy for our colleagues to access all the resources whenever needed.”