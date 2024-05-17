Ladder for the Black Country: Leading the way on hospitality apprenticeships

As an employer partner of the Ladder, Xcelerate with Edgbaston continues to lead the charge in fostering career development and skills training within the hospitality industry.

Through a strategic collaboration with the West Midlands Combined Authority, Xcelerate with Edgbaston is dedicated to facilitating positive change across Birmingham communities. From supporting refugees in their transition into the workforce to nurturing culinary talent through initiatives like the Junior Chef Academy, Xcelerate with Edgbaston’s partnership with WMCA aims to create opportunities for the community.

At the heart of this initiative is the state-of-the-art training facility, equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, including 12 innovative cooking stations, a modern lecture theatre, and practical training areas outfitted with the latest industry-specific technology.

From culinary arts to front-of-house management and facility services, Xcelerate with Edgbaston offers comprehensive, hands-on-training led by industry experts. The commitment to inclusivity means breaking down barriers and extending opportunities to all individuals, with training being delivered on-site by both local community partners and nationwide market-leading training providers.

The venue is now fully operational with apprenticeship and training courses underway in the kitchens, welcoming the likes of the culinary programme, Forward with Marcus Wareing.