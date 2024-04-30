Chamber's new chair for Women in Leadership

Established by the chamber in 2019, the Women in Leadership network aims to support and celebrate women in senior leadership roles and to help inspire the next generation.

The first steering group meeting is due to take place on Thursday, May 2 and brings together members from across section of sectors and membership tiers. In her role as chair Lucy will oversee the group to ensure that the network acts in accordance with its aims and objectives and will direct the activities of the network.

During her career as an editorial manager, journalist and trainer, Lucy has worked as a producer for some of Britain’s most significant broadcast brands including ITV Central breakfast show, Daybreak and Good Morning Britain. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience which will help to promote and champion the regions success stories.

The Black Country the Chamber of Commerce is calling on businesses to join Lucy in raising the profile of regional women leaders by sponsoring Black Country Women in Leadership 2024.

Sponsors will support Lucy in her role to help guide, inspire, and raise the profile of women within the Black Country. Previous sponsors of the Women in Leadership Network 2023 were Balfour Beatty, Forresters, HSBC UK and Midlands Engine Investment Fund .

Commenting on her new role, Lucy Rook said: “I am truly honoured and excited to be invited to chair this group. The membership offers such a breadth of experience. I think my job as chair is to make sure we capture the potential, that combination of talent, and help focus that on delivering something meaningful from the time we spend together.

“Anyone who knows me, knows well how big a champion I am of the Black Country. I'm proudly Wolverhampton born and bred and there's just so much that our region offers. I was delighted – though not actually surprised – to read April's iwoca female founders research that ranked Wolverhampton as the best city to be a female entrepreneur in England.

“There are so many positives and so much to go at as a business community. We need to identify and develop further opportunities and support in every way we can."

Black Country Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Moorhouse added: “We are thrilled to welcome Lucy Rook as our Black Country Women in Leadership Steering Group chair.

“Lucy brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the group and we look forward to working with her as we launch our exciting calendar of events for the network.

“As we launch our 2024 network this is a great opportunity for member businesses to step forward and sponsor the group for their chance to be part of an inspirational network, raising the profile of women across the Black Country.”

Sponsors will benefit from a dedicated social media post announcing support as a sponsor, inclusion in a full-page Women in Leadership feature in Prosper and branding on the Chamber website across all communications relating to the Women in Leadership Network 2024.

In addition, sponsors will have the opportunity to speak as part of a panel discussion at the Women in Leadership event in June.

If you would like to sponsor Black Country Women in Leadership 2024, please contact events@blackcountrychamber.co.uk