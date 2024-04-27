Business to open its biggest restaurant in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sam Elliott, the 36-year-old chef-owner of Pasture, will open his fifth restaurant in the 6,500 sq ft former Barclays Bank building at 15 Colmore Row.

He has two restaurants in Bristol and two in Cardiff.

Mr Elliott said: “This is our biggest restaurant to date, and when it’s finished, we’ll have seating for up to 40 people in our bar, and a further 180 covers in the main dining room."

Guests will be surrounded by custom-built wine cabinets and an open kitchen to display theatrical open-fire cooking.