Metalforming company of the year

Birmingham-based Sertec Group, which employs more than 2,200 people across 10 global locations, beat off strong competition from the sector to win the main award, with judges impressed by ‘its journey to excellence’ that has seen it enjoy a major increase in productivity, improvements in on-time delivery in full and the implementation of a comprehensive employee engagement approach.

With 200 people in attendance at The Grand Hotel in Birmingham, the Coleshill-headquartered company was joined on stage by KMF Precision Sheet Metal’s Kayleigh Simm as apprentice of the Year and Welsh business G-TEM, which was a double winner for HSE initiative and energy efficiency.

Steve Morley, president of CBM, said: “It has been another difficult year for the metalforming sector, who are facing up to global conflicts, continued supply chain disruption and high inflation.

“In spite of all this, our members have continued to show great resilience and innovation to post increased sales, export growth and investment in safety, people and new technology.”

He continued: “This is illustrated by the winners at our Annual Dinner. All of them are striving to be the best they can be in their respective fields and, importantly, are committed to raising the profile of our sector and what UK manufacturing can do.”

Kayleigh. aged 19, joined Newcastle-under-Lyme’s KMF Precision Sheet Metal in 2022 and her drive for engineering has shone through as she progresses within the company and, importantly, in the way she champions vocational learning to other young people.

This has seen her lead a KMF team at 15 school and college career fairs, as well as acting as an outstanding apprentice advocate on its Apprenticeship Open Day that attracted over 140 visitors.

She is now setting her sights on undertaking a degree in manufacturing engineering.

Geraldine Bolton, chief executive of CBM, said: “It is fantastic to have a female engineer win the Apprentice of the Year title, and this will no doubt help us attract more girls into our sector.

“Our annual dinner continues to be an excellent vehicle for promoting and celebrating the very best of the UK’s metalforming sector. In addition to the awards, more than 200 guests also enjoyed an inspirational talk by Dave Heeley OBE, who has earned the nickname of ‘Blind Dave’ after raising hundreds of thousands of pounds completing marathons and other endurance challenges.”

The Confederation of British Metalforming represents the interests of more than 200 UK manufacturers of fasteners, forgings, pressings, cold rolled and sheet-metal products.

Its Awards were sponsored by Crowe UK, Greenfields Energy Group, Steel & Alloy Gonvarri Industries, and the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.