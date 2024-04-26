Ladder for Staffordshire: College celebrates success of apprentice

Her journey demonstrates the beneficial relationship between the college and businesses in Staffordshire and the wider West Midlands.

The college provides apprenticeships to offer individuals like Lucy the opportunity to acquire new skills, gain invaluable experience, and earn a wage. Employers benefit from this by accessing fresh talent, enhancing the skills of their workforce, and ultimately boosting their profitability.

Not only did Lucy excel in her admin role, but she also became the junior ladies' runner-up position in the Clay Pigeon Shooting Association's British Open Sporting and Sportrap 2023.

Fiocchi UK has expressed immense pride in Lucy's achievements and continued dedication in representing the brand on Team Fiocchi and on being a great ambassador for the company.

South Staffordshire College’s apprenticeships team and Fiocchi UK worked collaboratively to provide Lucy with support and guidance throughout. Following her 18-month apprenticeship, Lucy emerged with distinction and was offered a full-time position within Fiocchi UK's team.

Zara Clohessy, Lucy's mentor at Fiocchi UK said: “I was thrilled to learn that Lucy, whom I've mentored for the past 18 months, achieved a distinction. It's been an incredible journey, and I couldn't be prouder. A big thank you to Jo from South Staffordshire College – what a fantastic team. I encourage all industries to invest in apprenticeships. Through mentoring, I've seen individuals grow into successful team leaders and managers, and I'm confident Lucy will follow suit. Being part of Lucy's journey and passing on my knowledge and skills has been immensely rewarding."

