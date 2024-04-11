Therapists, hairdressers and nail technicians needed for pamper day to spoil cancer patients

The annual cancer and wellbeing event is being organised by Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust and usually sees around 300 patients treated to massages, haircuts, makeovers, pedicures, reiki and yoga sessions when it’s held.

The event at the West Bromwich Albion Ground is taking place on July 6.

Jenny Donovan, cancer services manager, said: “The cancer wellbeing fair acts as a real opportunity to offer added wellbeing support to our patients living with and beyond a cancer diagnosis.

"It allows us to bring wellbeing support groups together from across the local area, to contribute to a more than worthwhile cause.”

She added: “We are calling on volunteers who are keen to offer their specialist support for the pamper day, as these methods of therapeutic intervention have proven to be hugely popular among our cancer patients for the promotion of positive wellbeing.

“This will be our ninth event, and we have seen patients in their hundreds enjoy the variety that is on offer such as local entertainment, speakers, a raffle and bingo sessions – which is driving us to deliver a memorable day once again.”

Anyone who would like to offer their services for the event as a volunteer can contact Jenny Donovan on 0121 507 2776 or email jennifer.donovan@nhs.net