Watch: Disused Walsall pub flattened to make way for new Lidl store

Around 40 jobs will be created when the shop opens in place of the Horse and Jockey on Walsall Road, Walsall Wood.

The plans were passed last year, despite Walsall Council planning officers initially recommending refusal due to concerns over the loss of mature trees and the negative impact the development would have on the green belt.

Lidl representatives said all trees lost would be replaced and that only a small part of the store would fall within the green belt.