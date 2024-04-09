Sponsors excited for Express & Star's Business Awards

Guests and the Express & Star team at the sponsors lunch in The Halls, Wolverhampton

Winners of the 11 awards will be announced at a glittering black-tie event in the Civic at The Halls in Wolverhampton on June 13.

Sponsors attended a lunch at The Halls yesterday when Express & Star Acting Editor Mark Drew welcomed them and thanked them for their support for the awards which are now firmly in the calendar of businesses across the region.

Acting Editor Mark Drew welcomes guests and explains the importance of the awards

"It's been a year of change. Those that have been involved before will notice that we have a new venue here at The Halls, which was sorely missed during its refurbishment and is now a fantastic venue, a real asset to the city.

"The Express & Star has moved out of its Queen Street home and we are now based at the top of Mander House. Our new environment has literally given us all a new perspective on this city and indeed the whole of the West Midlands and into Staffordshire. We can see from our window much of the region's industry in action and it is a daily reminder of our dynamic and diverse economy.

"One thing that hasn't changed is our commitment to these business awards. They provide the opportunity to shine the spotlight on businesses and individuals that represent the commercial activity our region has to offer.

"In 2024 we received an extremely high calibre of entries from a wide range of businesses.

"And I know judging will be extremely difficult and we anticipate the bar to be raised even higher this year."

Stuart Perkins, left, Petra Emmerson and Johnathan Dudley, of Crowe

The awards will also be part of the Express & Star's 150th anniversary celebrations.

New category sponsors for the 2024 awards are City of Wolverhampton Council (hospitality, leisure and retail business) and Wombourne Windows (employee of the year).

Jeff Marlow and Julie Obada of City of Wolverhampton Council

Johnathan Dudley, national head of manufacturing and small and medium-sized corporate businesses at Oldbury-based Crowe, said the accountants were delighted to once again be judging the family business category and looking forward to meeting the final four in the category.

"Family businesses are such an important part of the community here in the West Midlands," said Mr Dudley, who is the firm's longest serving partner.

The awards will be raising money this year for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Jon Cottrell, left, and Stuart Godman of Pallet-Track

The charity's senior partnerships executive Jon Cottrell said: "It is great to be associated with a company like the Express & Star.

"The awards is also going to be a great platform to raise money and get the message out amongst the business community about the work of the air ambulance."

The Express & Star itself sponsors the overall Business of the Year category. There are four finalists for the coveted prize: Inco Contracts, Dunston, near Stafford; JJX Logistics, Kingswinford; Keon Homes, Chasetown and Voestalpine Metsec, Oldbury.

The awards night, which includes a drinks reception in The Wulfrun at The Halls, will be compered by Central television weatherman and former EastEnders actor Des Coleman.

Tickets are selling fast and are available at businessawards.expressandstar.co.uk/product/awards-ticket/

From left: Clare Weaver, Mark and Lesley Allsop and Alison Jukes

Finalists are:

Business of the Year: Inco Contracts, JJX Logistics, Keon Homes and Voestalpine Metsec

Apprentice of the Year: Assa Abloy Opening Solutions UKI – Sophie Chester; Dreamland Bedding Centre – Matthew Randle; School of Coding – Gurjot Kaur and School of Coding – Natasha Parbhakar

Business Person of the Year: JJX Logistics – John Donovan; School of Coding – Manny Athwal and The Alternative Parcels Company – Jonathan Smith

Employee of the Year: Dreamland Bedding Centre – Matthew Randle; Carlie Shilvock – Fresh Coffee Shop Wombourne and The Alternative Parcels Company Limited – Lydia Hopley

Employee Wellness Excellence Award: Assa Abloy Opening Solutions, Compton Care, Nant and Pallet-Track

Family Business of the Year: Cannock CID, Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld, Play@ Lower Drayton Farm and Topgear Tuning

Growth & Innovation Award: Cannock CID, Little Dessert Shop (MSZ Brands) and Metelec

Hospitality, Leisure and Retail Business of the Year: Dudley Canal and Tunnel Trust, RAF Cosford Air Show and The Mount Hotel Country Manor and Golf

Manufacturing Champion: Addfield Environmental Systems, Alloy Wire International and Voestalpine Metsec

Small to Medium Sized Business of the Year: Addfield Environmental Systems, Inco Contracts and Metelec

Young Business of the Year: Killco Trading (Bag a Bargain), Logistics World and UK Fire Door Training