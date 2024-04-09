New procurement director at Entec

Mr Johal joined the Halesowen company 15 years ago as procurement manager, a role key to the strong growth of the company, involving delivery of a fully managed global, regional and local maintenance, repair and operations supply base across multiple countries.

He was challenged to improve cost, release cash and reduce the carbon footprint for Entec’s client base, which includes some of the world’s largest fast moving consumer goods brands with operations across several continents.

In his new role, he will take a more strategic perspective, liaising with clients and suppliers to further increase profitability and add greater value for all customers.

He says, “My ambition is to introduce a more proactive approach to categorization of spend across a broad reach of customers. Most operate in the FMCG space and need to procure similar products, so I believe we can use our expanding global data sets to leverage the information they contain and so improve cost service and supply innovation.”

Mr Johal was voted unanimously onto the board of directors, following completion of an internal associate director personal development programme.

Managing director Allan Gechie said, “Since joining Entec, Gurjit has worked tirelessly to deliver value across the complete supplier base. Occasionally facing challenging conditions, Gujit’s professionalism and experience always shines through, impressing not only his peer group, but our client base too with his determination and tenacity.”

Chief executive Mike Robinson added, “This is an exciting and important announcement for Entec. Gurjit has plans for structural change in the operational side of our business, giving procurement greater voice and presence at board level. This will strengthen our management team and drive even greater value to our clients. On behalf of everyone at Entec, we welcome Gurjit to the board and look forward to supporting him in delivering his ambitious objectives.”