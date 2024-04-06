Watch: The 'poshest village in Staffordshire' has more good pubs than some entire towns

The Telegraph list of top notch village did not include any other Staffordshire village and Shenstone villagers are raising a glass to the unexpected accolade.

Some villages are struggling to maintain one local pub, however, Shenstone has three within the centre of the village, a couple on the outskirts.

The Plough at Shenstone, The Railway and The Fox are all staggering distance from one another and are all doing a brisk trade.

And stagger from The Plough you might because it is one of the few pubs which sells Cornish Rattler cider on tap. £4.95 for 6.1 per cent strength cider which for decades was just the preserve of those luckily enough to be in Cornwall.

As a free house The Plough can sell what beer, cider and ale the landlord, and customers like, without being beholden to a brewery's wants and needs.