We visited the 'poshest village' in the region - and what we found certainly surprised us

Despite old money villages like Abbotts Bromley and Yoxall, where the landed gentry have lived for generations, it was Shenstone, between Mere Green and Lichfield which made the list. Mainly because of its excellent rail links to Birmingham, London and beyond.

St John the Baptist Church, Shenstone

However, the day we went, the cross city line was out of action and the centre of the village was blocked off by police cars and officers due to a Pro-Palestine protest outside a factory which makes drone engines which are used in Israel.

So the locals who were called "babykillers" by protesters for complaining about the huge diversion did not feel like they were living in an idyllic rural paradise.

However, when we spoke to locals at The Plough pub, they were quick to find their civic pride in their village.

Connor Roberts, manager at The Plough, gets to see the comings and goings of residents every day.