Hydraulic hammer takes pride of place at Finning HQ in Cannock

The hammer has been on display at the Caterpillar facility just outside Amsterdam for a quarter of a century, symbolising the vital role work tools play particularly within the demolition and deconstruction sectors, and has been seen by around 75,000 people during that time.

The Cat H180 was originally launched by Caterpillar in 1988 and up until very recently was the largest hydraulic hammer attachment in Europe. Work tools have evolved over the years – with machines developing into a multifunctional tool carrier with couplers used to allow other work tools beyond buckets, to enable construction and demolition customers to perform different tasks, such as rock breaking.

The decision to unearth the hammer came as the Den Bosch Cat factory was updating its visitor centre and wanted to recognised Finning UK and Ireland for its continued efforts to promote the importance of work tools. Keen to keep the legacy going, the Caterpillar team chose to gift the iconic hammer to Finning UK and Ireland, the world’s largest dealer of Cat equipment, parts and services, in recognition of their commitment to raising awareness of the importance of work tools.

The journey from Amsterdam to the UK posed several logistical challenges. As well as transporting the hammer, the team also had to arrange transport of the granite that the hammer was embedded in – which was originally sourced from a Belgium quarry 25 years ago.

“For a quarter of a century, this hydraulic hammer has represented caterpillar's commitment to engineering excellence and reliability,” explained Simon Lewis, product manager for work tools at Finning.

“We are delighted to be the new guardians of this historic hammer which has pride of place right outside our headquarters in Staffordshire. Work tools are a vital part of any machine, and having the correct one fitted to a machine ensures work is carried out effectively, efficiently and safely.”

Cannock MP Dame Amanda Milling carried out the official ribbon cutting event to mark the start of the next phase in the hammer’s history. She said: “It was a pleasure to hear all about the important role this hammer has had in Caterpillar’s history, and an honour to officially welcome it to Staffordshire.”