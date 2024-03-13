Central Co-op searching for new charity partner

The Lichfield-based co-operative society is inviting all registered charities, both on a national and local level, to nominate themselves .

Central Co-op has created an online survey for charities to fill out. This survey will provide valuable insights into the alignment with Central Co-op's values and strategic focus areas, which include improving mental health and wellbeing, helping young people thrive and protecting the environment. The information gathered will be used to create a shortlist of potential charity partners.

The survey launched on March 11 and will run for four weeks.

Once concluded, Central Co-op members will have the opportunity to review the shortlisted charities and vote for their preferred choice.

It follows a successful seven-year partnership with Dementia UK. During this time, Central Co-op and its members have raised around £2.5 million for the charity.

Dr Hilda Hayo, chief executive at Dementia UK, commented: “We’re so grateful for the ongoing support from Central Co-op colleagues, customers and Members since 2017. It’s been our longest-standing and highest value partnership to date, and over the last seven years the number of Admiral Nurses has grown from 200 to 447. Together, you’ve raised an incredible £2.5m which has provided a lifeline to thousands of families living with dementia when they’ve needed it most. It has been a pleasure to work with you and I’d like to offer a personal thank you, on behalf of all of us at Dementia UK, for taking us closer to a world where no one faces dementia alone.”

Hannah Gallimore, social change manager at Central Co-op, added: "Our partnership with Dementia UK has been one of mutual effort and shared values. Together, we've made a significant impact on the lives of individuals and families affected by the disease, playing to our individual strengths in order to make a meaningful difference. It's been a collaborative journey where both parties have benefited, and we're grateful for the opportunity to have worked alongside Dementia UK.

"As a co-operative, we believe in the power of collaboration and giving back to the communities we serve. We’re thrilled to launch this initiative to find a new charity partner that shares our values and vision for creating positive change."

Charities interested in applying can access the survey online at forms.office.com/e/fG0EQVa89t

The survey will remain open for applications until April 8.