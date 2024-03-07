Mum-of-one makes history after being hired as UK's first ever female rig driver

Natalie Smith, 44, could see the high-speed rail project getting underway from her bedroom window.

The mum, who lives in Castle Bromwich, wanted to get involved so ditched her job as a forklift truck driver.

She contacted SB3, the Bachy Soletanche and Balfour Beatty Ground Engineering joint venture which is leading the foundation works for HS2.

They offered Natalie a one-year contract as a trainee piling operative to drive steel columns into the foundations of the rail network.

She passed the training last September and is now a qualified Rig Attendant making her the first woman in the UK to achieve rig driver status.

As rig driver, she takes charge of the 86 tonnes BG33 piling rig which drives 20 tonne steel rods into the ground.

Natalie now digs up to 35m (114ft) depths to stabilise the ground ready for viaducts and bridges to be built which will carry HS2 trains.

She said: “Apparently, I’m the first female in the UK to qualify as a Rig Driver, which makes me feel really proud of what I’ve achieved.

“On site, I am the only female in the rig team, but it doesn’t bother me, or the lads, everyone is just so supportive.

“My mum can’t believe the huge machines I drive, and my son asks every night 'How

many holes have you dug today mum?'

“It’s great to be doing something different.

“To play a part in building this new railway, that will stand for years to come, means I’m part of a moment in history and I love that idea.”

Natalie works as part of a 14 person team on the HS2 route in Birmingham between Saltley and Curzon Street.

She is currently leading the piling operation for the Duddeston Junction viaduct – which requires 110 piles.